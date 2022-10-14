‘Lack of level as an elite trainer’

Club Blaugrana is in a dramatic situation in the Champions League, and could be eliminated in the next round

This Wednesday (12), Barcelona got a 3-3 draw with the Inter Milanat Camp Nou, and avoided the worst in Champions Leagueearning a survival in the group stage of the competition, despite the life still difficult in continental competition.

Due to the situation of the team, Xavi Hernandez starts to be challenged. The newspaper The Confidential detonated the coach who, according to the publication, “not ready to play in the Champions League”.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“THE Europe is still too big for him. The poor performance of four points in four rounds and the elimination around the corner after having squandered 153 million euros in the transfer market leave the Barça entity touched and sunk“, he wrote.

“Xavi Hernández, chosen by Joan Laporta (with suspense) to straighten the club’s ship, is singled out by his evident lack of level as an elite coach“, he added.

“The Catalan coach’s approach was suicidal from the start, although he later rated the first stage as “excellent” in a grotesque press conference where self-criticism stood out for its absence and Gerard Piqué was chosen as the scapegoat”, evaluated the daily.

At the moment, the barcelona is the 3rd place in group C, and three points separate the Catalans from Inter Milan, which prevails in the direct confrontation. In other words, to advance, Barça need to win the last two games, against Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen, and hope for two setbacks for the Italians.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

Real Madrid x barcelona will be broadcast live and exclusively by ESPN on Star+next Sunday (16), at 11:15 am (Brasília time).