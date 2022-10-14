lawyer reveals values ​​in negotiation of Barça; understand

Lawyer Paulo Nasser, who represents the DIS group, detailed the values ​​of the negotiation between Santos and Barcelona by striker Neymar, in an agreement made a decade ago.

In a press conference in the face of investigations involving the transaction in which the player responds on suspicion of corruption in the Spanish Justice, the Brazilian said that the termination clause of the then promise was around 65 million euros (about R$ 195 million in the quotation of 2009).

“Our demand has two bases. The first is a crime of private corruption, and the second a crime of fraud in the form of contractual simulation. The real cause of the contracts that Neymar signed with Barcelona was to save what they had to pay to DIS and Santos, a release clause of 65 million euros”, began Nasser.

In that period, when the player was still part of Santos, DIS paid 2 million euros (R$ 6 million at the time) to obtain 40% of the pass in a future transfer.

For Nasser, however, Neymar and his family broke a pact as soon as the transfer to Barcelona was sealed, back in 2013.

According to him, the group received only 6.8 million euros – meanwhile, Barcelona would have paid 25 million euros to Santos and around 60 million euros to companies belonging to the striker’s father. The rest of the amount owed to DIS, according to the lawyer, went to the coffers of the Brazilian club.

“This was done with a confidential friendly agreement with Barcelona for a price of 4.5 million euros and with a payment of 7.9 million euros for a preemptive right of three players that was never exercised,” concluded Nasser. .

In the process, DIS asks for five years in prison for Neymar and for Sandro Rossell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, Barça directors at the time. The group also wants 195 million euros in “financial compensation”.

Neymar’s final trial in Spain for alleged irregularities will begin on October 17. The entire process at the Barcelona Court must last more than ten days.

O UOL Esporte contacted Neymar’s staff to comment on the matter, but did not get a response until the last update of the report.