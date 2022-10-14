Lawyers rule out Barcelona transfer punishment

Neymar’s final trial in Spain for alleged irregularities in his transfer to Barça in 2013 will begin on October 17. The entire process, carried out at the Barcelona Court, must last until the 30th of the same month.

Three lawyers hired by Neymar’s staff, two Brazilians and one Spaniard, explained the situation, in a video released by their company, NR Sports, and ruled out the possibility of punishment.

João Gameiro, a lawyer and master in criminal law from USP, mentioned that the crime of private corruption — precisely what Neymar responds to in Spain — is not provided for in Brazilian legislation.

“The most important point of this conversation is precisely to highlight the fact that in Brazil the crime of private corruption or corruption between individuals does not exist. Therefore, neither Neymar Jr. nor his family members could be prosecuted in our country for this accusation that occurs in Spain,” he said in a video released by NR Sports.

To complement the argument mentioned by Gameiro, Davi Tangerino, a criminal lawyer and professor at FGV, gave examples of situations in which Brazilians can be punished abroad.

“When a crime is committed by a Brazilian, the law imposes a series of conditions: it is necessary that the subject enters Brazil, that this crime allows/authorizes extradition and that this fact is also punishable in Brazil. in the case of Neymar, since the crime of private corruption is not provided for in Brazilian law. Although there is the crime of private corruption in Spain, we do not have this identical provision in Brazil, it is impossible to apply it in the national territory”, added Tangerino .

In addition, Carlos Gómez, a Spanish lawyer and professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid, mentioned that, today, corruption between individuals can be punished in Spain even if it is not a crime in the other country. However, only cases that happened after 2014 can be tried – Neymar’s transfer to Barça took place in 2013.

“There are two cases in which the offenses are not required to be crimes in Brazil so that they can be punished in Spain. One of them is the so-called ‘Universal Jurisdiction’. In 2014, in Spain, the crime of private corruption was added to the list. However, only offenses that were committed after 2014 can be prosecuted,” he explained.

Neymar Jr., Neymar da Silva Santos, Nadine Gonçalves and NN Consultoria, in addition to the football clubs Santos and Barcelona, ​​are accused of defrauding contracts signed in the agreement between the alvinegra team and the Catalan club. This action is not related to the one brought by the Spanish tax authorities: it is the result of a criminal complaint by DIS, which held rights over the player at the time of the negotiation.