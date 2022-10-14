Lewandowski sees Benzema as a favorite for the Ballon d’Or and jokes: “Unless they cancel” | international football

Winner of the last two editions of The Best, the FIFA award for the best player in the world, Lewandowski recognizes that it must not be this time that he will win the Ballon d’Or for the first time. In an interview with the Movistar+ channel, the Barcelona forward placed Benzema as the favorite for the France Football magazine trophy, which will be given out next Monday. The Polish was still ironic.
“Yes, probably he (Benzema) is one of the favourites. Of course, unless they cancel, he’s probably going to win,” Lewy said.
The ceremony for the delivery of the Ballon d’Or takes place next Monday, the 17th, with sportv broadcast starting at 15:30
Lewandowski has two FIFA World Cup awards, but has never won the Ballon d’Or — Photo: Alejandro García/EFE
Lewandowski’s irony is a reference to the 2020 edition, when France Football canceled the award for the first time in history. That year, the Golden Ball was not awarded due to the stoppage in the football calendar with the pandemic.
Lewandowski was the favorite to win the award two years ago, but he only took The Best, given by FIFA. A year later, in 2021, he again won the trophy of the highest football entity, but Messi won the Ballon d’Or.
It is worth remembering that they are two different prizes. The Pole, although he is twice the best in the world by FIFA, has never won the trophy given by France Football. After the cancellation of the 2020 edition, the magazine even considered crowning Lewandowski for that year, but that never happened.
The 2022 Ballon d’Or will award the best player in the world for the 2021/22 season. Top scorer and champion of the Spanish Championship and Champions, Benzema is the favorite. The ceremony will take place next Monday, starting at 3:30 pm (Brasília time), with sportv broadcast and real-time monitoring on ge.