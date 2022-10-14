Libertadores Final: Athletico discloses structure in Arena da Baixada with giant screens; watch video | athletico-pr

Athletico presented the structure for fans who want to watch the Libertadores final against Flamengo , on October 29, at Arena da Baixada. The game will be held from 17:00 (Brasília time) in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The club will place four screens positioned in the center of the pitch to give visibility to all sectors of the stadium. Each screen is 18m x 10m in size.

The sound system will also be reinforced, with 48 speakers mounted in eight towers and 16 subwoofers, responsible for the reproduction of more serious, low and heavy sound frequencies.

Starting this Saturday, any fan will be able to buy tickets. Before, the red-black partner had priority in the purchase of up to two tickets. Tickets range from R$40 to R$200. Fans who show up with the Athletico shirt will be able to pay half price.

There will be no chair and marked places on the lawn. That is, the choice of place will be according to the order of arrival at the stadium. The club will install bars within the sector. The stands, on the other hand, maintain the same game day system.

upper bleachers : R$ 40 (R$ 20 half)

: R$ 40 (R$ 20 half) Lower grandstand: (R$ 80, R$ 40 half)

(R$ 80, R$ 40 half) Lawn: (R$ 120, R$ 60 half)

(R$ 120, R$ 60 half) VIP: (R$ 200, R$ 100 half)

For those going to Ecuador, tickets went on sale on October 4, through the Conmebol website, at a cost of US$ 142 (R$ 762 at the current price). Hurricane fans will be in Geral Norte, sector behind one of the goals.

Athletico is entitled to around 12,000 tickets, as is Flamengo, and bought around 1,000. Low demand, however, is reflected so far: just over 15,000 tickets were sold overall.

The distance, the high prices of tickets and accommodation, and the state of exception in Guayaquil due to a wave of violence, are some of the reasons for a possible empty stadium. The capacity of the Monumental is 49,900 people.