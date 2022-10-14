Lily Collins gives details of the third season of the series

Lily Collins is dropping some small spoilers of what we can expect from the new season of “Emily in Paris”. During the Ralph Lauren fashion show, this Thursday, the 13th, the actress talked to ET.







Lily Collins talks about the new season of “Emily in Paris” Photo: Disclosure / Netflix / todoteen

“More love triangles, more drama, more laughs, more fashion, more locations, more France,” said the actress. In fact, she also said that we will have “many cliffhangers”, that is, that taste of wanting more at the end of the episodes.

In addition, it is worth remembering that in the new season of “Emily in Paris”, which arrives on December 21, Lily Collins will also be a producer. “I’ve learned a lot and I’m super grateful to the team for inspiring me to keep expressing myself and coming up with my ideas, and it’s been a dream job”he finally reflected.

Web reacts to ‘Emily in Paris’ season 3 teaser

During TUDUM this weekend, Netflix announced the premiere date for the new season of “Emily in Paris”: December 21. In addition, the platform shared an unprecedented teaser of the new episodes, which yielded several memes on social media.

“I’m like Emily”, replied one fan, referring to the scene where Lily Collins’ character cuts her own bangs. “December ma’am? Is it a Christmas present?” joked another one about the premiere date.

