list brings together the best positions

Anyone entering the job market at the end of 2022 or mid-2023 wants to know: what are the most promising professions today? Most of the positions with the highest demand for professionals – and the highest salaries – are related to the areas of marketing, technology, human development and medicine.. So, what will be the highest paying professions in the next few years?

For those who are still starting to develop their career, an essential tip is to analyze in more depth the areas that have had great growth in recent years. In addition, it is worth checking the opinion of experts on areas with uphill potential. This information is also interesting for people who are already in the job market, but want to change their career paths or guarantee a professional replacement.. With that in mind, below are the highest paying and most promising professions of 2023.

How to find well-paying and promising professions?

If you are just entering the world of work, or about to start college, it is very important to analyze market trends to find promising and well-paid positions. The question “what are the highest paying professions today?” is more complex than it looks. After all, the answer depends on several criteria.

To find well-paying and promising professions, workers should not only analyze the salary, but also the career plan, the possibilities for growth, the work situation in the current society and the extra benefits – which currently may involve remote work, shorter hours and special bonuses.

In recent years, the job market has undergone important changes. The digitization of occupations is an essential change. Today, some of the highest-paying professions allow working from home.typically adopting an internal technology and communication system and expanding the freedom of each employee.

Now that you know how to find promising professions in 2022 and 2023, We list below the positions with the highest remuneration, growth possibilities and high trends for the coming years; check out.

What are the highest paying jobs in technology?

As we mentioned earlier, some of the best-paid professions today are in the area of ​​technology. After all, with the incessant technological march of society, the demand for unprecedented positions has increased exponentially. The area of ​​technology, currently, is also successful due to its universal character. With training in this area, Brazilians can work for international companies, and in this way, receive in dollars.

At most promising careers in technology involve data management, programming (mainly in languages ​​related to automation and artificial intelligence), the internet of things (the technological advances that link traditional products), artificial intelligence and online security.

For those who want to work in the field of technology, training in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology and Systems Analysis is recommended. In addition, fluency in English is a differential, especially for those who want to work earning in dollars.

The monthly remuneration of the technology area varies according to the chosen position. In some cases, professionals can earn up to R$20,000 per month.

Discover the most promising positions in the field of marketing

The marketing area also has great demand for qualified professionals. Therefore, it usually offers considerable salaries for prominent positions. Currently, the hottest subsector of marketing is the Digital Marketing – which involves marketing processes related to advertisements, advertisements, sales and promotional actions over the internet.

A marketer needs creativity, flexibility, and an interest in advances in technology. In this area, developing new skills and competences is always a good tip. After all, the professionals who stand out the most in the market are the versatile ones, who can work with projects of different themes and target audiences.

To work in the Marketing area, professionals must have a degree in Advertising, Social Communication or similar areas (such as administration, design and journalism). Currently, the most promising positions are social media manager, content analyst, performance manager, project manager, e-commerce marketing analyst and innovation manager.

At the beginning of their career, a Digital Marketing professional usually earns up to R$ 5 thousand. With the development of the portfolio, salaries exceed R$ 15 thousand.

Learn all about the area of ​​human development

The area of ​​human development (also called Relational Intelligence) is one of the most promising for the coming years. After all, it represents an innovative area, with few qualified professionals and high demand. Very related to the modern world, the area of ​​Relational Intelligence involves the so-called “soft skills” – emotional, social and intercultural intelligence skills.

Relational Intelligence professionals work primarily in the internal culture of a specific company. In addition to solving possible problems among other employees, experts in the field use their knowledge to assist in marketing campaigns, development of Artificial Intelligence and prospecting for new customers.

As the area of ​​Relational Intelligence is still a great novelty, there are not many university courses on the subject. Therefore, a good tip is to graduate in similar areas (such as marketing, psychology, social communication or human resources) and take Relational Intelligence courses in specialized companies.

Typically, the salary of a Relational Intelligence professional can exceed R$ 10 thousand (depending on the chosen company).

Highest paying professions in medicine

Finally, the area of ​​medicine stands out for always having a high demand for qualified professionals. In the job market, there is no lack of opportunities for doctors and health specialists. In recent years, positions related to medical technology have become even more attractive, with high salaries and great opportunities for growth.

In addition, the health area has a shortage of professionals for more remote areas. Therefore, doctors working in the countryside usually guarantee higher salaries. Finally, research centers and health technology development companies offer significant remuneration for specialists.

To work in this area, higher education (in Medicine) is essential. Specialization courses are also great suggestions for those who want to provide services to medical device companies or pharmaceutical representatives.

Currently, the average remuneration of a medical professional is between R$ 15 to R$ 30 thousand.