List of players for ‘Best of Libertadores’ does not have Gabigol; Look

Holder of the Libertadores broadcasting rights, SBT is already starting to plan for coverage of the tournament’s decision, on October 29th. In the broadcast booth, directly from the Monumental stadium, in Guayaquil, will be the narrator Téo José. Alongside the announcer, commentator Mauro Beting must also be present. The other professionals who will broadcast the decision have not yet been confirmed. For Ecuador, SBT’s Rio team will send only two professionals to the report: Flávio Winicki and cameraman Jayme Costa. From São Paulo, the station will send the reporter André Galvão. The company will also send a professional from Curitiba. As has been done in recent years, SBT prepares a long pre-game for the decision. However, the schedule has not yet been set. In Rio, there is also the possibility of a special schedule in case of Flamengo’s title, on the 30th, even with the second round of the presidential elections in the country. Flamengo is going in search of the third championship after being runner-up to Palmeiras last year. Athletico Paranaense wants the unprecedented title after taking the Copa Sudamericana in 2021. The match starts at 17:00 (Brasilia time) and will also be broadcast on Disney channels on closed TV.