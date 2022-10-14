Luís Castro wants four or five quality reinforcements for 2023 and praises the current Botafogo squad: ‘One of the most competent I’ve had’

Luís Castro already know what the Botafogo need for 2023. Despite praising his current squad a lot, the coach revealed in an interview with “Seleção SporTV” this Friday afternoon (10/14) the amount of reinforcements he wants for next year.

– I am a coach who likes to have well-defined goals and achieve them with quality and tools. I don’t like to take on a job with unattainable goals. For me it’s demagoguery. To say that we are candidates for Liberators and seeing ten better teams or being champions and having five better teams is something I don’t like. We are aware of that – he began.

– I really like the cast I have, I’m an admirer. He is very honest in his day-to-day work, a huge degree of professionalism, they respond to everything that is proposed, they try to fulfill the maximum game plan, they are united, a true family. It’s one of the most competent casts I’ve had in terms of behavior, very committed to what is pre-defined. I would like four or five quality players to come in the new season, to raise the level of the team. Context generates behaviors. It can only be more competitive if quality players enter. I’m not a fan of quantity, but of quality. A bespoke and high quality cast. In a group, two or three that don’t have quality can bring the cast down. It is currently a very good group with great human values. – he declared.

The Portuguese coach agreed that Botafogo is in his third team in the current Brazilian championship, but stressed that there was an increase in quality and competitiveness. So already projected the next year.

– The ideal scenario is to continue, to have an improvement in the structure, continuity in the organization, because it is essential that everyone who works feels the weight of the organization. There is no way to work in one place and not feel that weight. This factor is crucial. Then, it is the continuity of the growth of the cast and in the competitiveness. We know that the Brasileirão is very demanding, that other teams will reinvest on top of the investment they had – he said.

– I am a coach very focused on the present, staying in Serie A is a reality, almost 100%. From the moment we reach it, we will have a second objective, South American. If we still have time, run after Libertadores. We always want more, human beings are like that. My plan for the next season is to have a stable championship and fight for international competition goals, competing with great ambition. In the Brasileirão, if we analyze our team and the others, we often want unattainable things because we only see our context, we need to see the other to know our real objective. I always want to win everything – he concluded.