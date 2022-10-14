Lula will blame Bolsonaro for the row in Aparecida

The rowdy of Bolsonaristas in the festivities of Nossa Senhora Aparecida on Wednesday 12 will be one of the themes of the first presidential debate on Sunday, broadcast by TVs Band and Cultura. Drunk, Bolsonaristas outside the Basilica of Aparecida, in the interior of São Paulo, harassed a young man wearing a red shirt and threatened a team of journalists, from TV Vanguarda and TV Aparecida, who had to take refuge in the church. . A mass was interrupted when the president’s followers chanted slogans and the chorus of “myth”. During the homily of the main mass, Bolsonaristas booed the Archbishop of the Archdiocese, Dom Orlando Brandes, for talking about hunger in the country. There have never been incidents of this magnitude in previous festivities.

The president did not apologize for the behavior of his militants. In the only real post about his visit to the city, he showed footage of him being cheered on by the faithful. On Tuesday the 11th, the day before the visit of Bolsonarothe CNBB (National Conference of Bishops of Brazil), regretted in a note the president’s participation in the celebration “as a way to get votes in the second round” and that “specifically religious moments cannot be used by candidates”. Lula should hold Bolsonaro responsible for the aggressions in Aparecida.

Sunday’s debate is the first between Lula and Bolsonaro in the second round. Don’t expect a discussion of proposals. Over the past few weeks, Bolsonaro has called his opponent a “pinguço and a thief”, while he has been called a “genocidal”.

The images of the Bolsonarista rioters in Aparecida intensify a religious division in the campaign. The first candidate supported by the leaders of all evangelical denominations, Bolsonaro made the government with the greatest religious interference in the century. Pastors were appointed to lead the Ministries of Education and Human Rights and, for the first time, an evangelical lawyer was appointed to the Federal Court of Justice. Throughout the campaign, Bolsonaro reinforced his ties with evangelical churches, spreading the lie that Lula would close the temples if elected.

As in physics, in politics to every action there is an equal reaction. The co-option of evangelical leaders resulted in a rapprochement between the CNBB and Lula and the PT, after years of conflict. In 2006, the CNBB supported Geraldo Alckmin for president and, in 2010, on the eve of the election Pope Benedict 16 made statements against Dilma Rousseff. Frightened by the power accumulated by the evangelical leaders, the bishops approached again.