‘Mais Você’ will have a special week to celebrate 23 years of the program

O More youmorning show hosted by Ana Maria Braga at Rede Globo, will win a birthday celebration. From Monday, the 17th, the station will make a special week to celebrate the 23 years of the attraction.

According to Globo, the week will feature special moments from Louro Mané, who participates in the date for the first time. He will remember moments of the Louro Joséa character played by actor Tom Veiga, who died in 2020 as a result of a stroke.





Special anniversary week of ‘Mais Você’ will remember moments of Louro José. Photo: Instagram/@anamaria16 – 2020-11-02 / Estadão

Memes, guests and recipes that were part of the program will also be remembered. The scenery will be decorated to receive the presence of personalities such as Gabriel Medina and Adriano de Souza and reporters who were part of the team.

Furthermore, the singer Roberto Carlos will also appear in a surprise message to honor the show.

On Tuesday, the 18th, the anniversary of the More youthe new season of the painting will air Super Bosseswhich features child actors being challenged by culinary tests.

This time, Valentina Vieira, Alana Cabral, Alice Palmar, Pedro Guilherme, Ygor Marçal and João Bravo will be the participants. The competition will feature the chef Barbara Verzola and the actress Solange Couto in the role of judges.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!