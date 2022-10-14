Man buys cell phone on social network and ends up arrested for receiving

In the early evening of this Thursday (13), Mário Wagner, 37, was arrested on charges of receiving and taken to the Civil Police station in Dourados.


According to the occurrence, a team from the GMD (Golden Municipal Guard) was patrolling Rua Pedro Gomes de Souza, Ypê Roxo neighborhood, when they came across the man in a suspicious attitude.


The guards carried out the approach and found a cell phone that had been stolen last Wednesday (12).


When questioned, Mário claimed that he had bought the cell phone device for R$600 through a stranger on the social network Facebook.


He ended up arrested and taken to Depac (Community Emergency Service), where the case was registered.

