Man buys cell phone on social network and ends up arrested for receiving

In the early evening of this Thursday (13), Mário Wagner, 37, was arrested on charges of receiving and taken to the Civil Police station in Dourados.





According to the occurrence, a team from the GMD (Golden Municipal Guard) was patrolling Rua Pedro Gomes de Souza, Ypê Roxo neighborhood, when they came across the man in a suspicious attitude.





The guards carried out the approach and found a cell phone that had been stolen last Wednesday (12).





When questioned, Mário claimed that he had bought the cell phone device for R$600 through a stranger on the social network Facebook.





He ended up arrested and taken to Depac (Community Emergency Service), where the case was registered.



Leave your comment

Read too

GOLDEN Without changes, Agro market closes with stability in Dourados PORA TIP Individual arrested at border with several stolen objects ECONOMY Proposal reduces taxation on baby and geriatric diapers DRAFT LAW Project creates National Palliative Care Program GOLDEN Cemar Arnal participates in the graduation of the 1st Tactical Motorcycle Patrol and Escort Course BORDER Two arrested with cocaine tablets on the international line SEARCH Innovation boosts the use of biochar as a fertilizer in agriculture SWING In 2022, Guarda recovered almost two cell phones per month in Dourados ECONOMY Soybeans fall back in Chicago this Friday under pressure from finance SPORT MS Volleyball League disputes continue this weekend

Most Read

NOT TRUE

Children are struck by lightning and taken to hospital in Dourados

VILA MAXWELL

Man jumps out of car and flees possible “criminal court” in Dourados

GOLDEN

Man stabbed to death after argument at home

GOLDEN

Accused of killing man in sitioca is on the run and police continue investigations