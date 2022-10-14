Man wins lottery after playing same numbers for 20 years

Two men of the same age won the lottery in the same week in the United States

In the United States, a man who has been playing the same numbers for 20 years won a prize of US$ 50 thousand in the lottery, or R$ 250 thousand, in the game Bonus Match 5. The winner, who is 77 years old, told the establishment’s employees who arrived at the number drawn after spending years analyzing the results of the draws.

“I remember numbers and groups of numbers from some of the first Bonus Match 5 draws they ever had. They just stick in my head,” the player told lottery officials.

After using his number combination for several years, he finally won after buying a ticket at the Long Gate Mobil gas station in Baltimore for the September 16 draw. The lucky man claimed to be watching TV when the winning numbers appeared on the screen.

“I recognized them right away,” he said, “all five!”

After realizing he had won, he said he called the lottery just to confirm the win. “I’ve had four numbers matched several times, but to be honest, I never expected to hit all five,” he said. With the money earned he stated that he intends to buy a new car.

In the same week another 77-year-old man won another lottery game in the United States, this time in the state of Michigan. The winner won the Lucky For Life game, in which a one-time sum of US$390,000 (R$ 2 million) or annual installments of US$ 25,000 (R$ 132,000) are paid for 20 years.

“I had never played the game Lucky For Life, but I decided to give it a try instead of Mega Millions or Powerball,” he said. “The next day, I got an email saying I won a prize. As soon as I logged into my lottery account and saw how much I won, I was shocked.”

“I woke my wife up to tell her the good news, and she thought she was dreaming. It’s not a dream, but it sure feels like it is!” she said.

Watson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time payment of $390,000. With the money he plans to pay off his debts and then save the rest of the money.