Marcelo Gallardo can take over Brazilian giant in 2023; three teams are an option, says portal

Surprisingly, Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo has announced that he will leave River Plate at the end of this season of Argentine football. The coach, who on several occasions refused approaches from Europe to stay in the Millonario team, is finally on his way out.

River Plate coach since 2014, the Argentine has already announced his decision to the club, which despite regretting it, expressed support for the coach. River’s idol as a player, Gallardo was also very successful on the team as a coach, winning several titles in the nearly 10 years he was in the role.

The reasons for the coach’s departure from River are still unknown, as is his future. The great desire, according to sources, is to train in European football, but the lack of interested people can make Marcelo Gallardo, in short, paint in Brazilian lands.

Gallardo can paint in three Brazilian teams

And, although no poll or speculation has taken place so far, the portal Torcedores.com published an article in which it considers the possibility of Gallardo taking over a team in Brazil.

According to the portal, Corinthians, Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro can be destinations for the Argentine, who on some occasions has already been quoted to work in Brazilian football.

However, all this will depend on the renewals of Vítor Pereira, Dorival Júnior and Cuca, who have an uncertain future at their respective clubs. On the Corinthian side, the tendency is for Vítor Pereira to remain, as he is highly appreciated by the white-and-white board and president Duílio Monteiro Alves.

Dorival, who does a great job at Mengão, has a good chance of staying, especially if he manages to end the season with a title. Meanwhile, Cuca may be leaving, given the bad moment of the Rooster in the season and an alleged ‘heavy’ relationship with some players from the Atletico squad.

Check the original source of the article by clicking here.