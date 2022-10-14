Marilyn Monroe, Viola Davis and More: 5 Biographies of Amazing Women | mall

The movies The Woman Rei”, with Viola Davis, and blonde, which tells the story of Marilyn Monroe, won the hearts of movie fans. Viola and Marilyn, despite living in different times, have a lot in common: they are strong women who overcame barriers to achieve success. With that in mind, we list their biographies and three more personalities who changed the history of art, politics and cinema. Check out:

1. In Search of Me, by Viola Davis

In Search of Me tells the story of Viola Davis, who went from a ramshackle apartment in Central Falls, Rhode Island, to the stages of New York and beyond. She says, “This is the path I took in search of purpose and strength, but also to make myself heard in a world that didn’t notice me. As I wrote in search of me, I thought about how our stories don’t always get enough attention. They are reinvented to fit into a crazy, competitive and critical world. I wrote this book for those who feel left out, who are looking for a way to understand and move past a complicated past and find self-acceptance in place of shame. I’ve written for anyone who needs to remember that life is only worth living if we face it with radical honesty and the courage to drop the masks and just be…you.” Buy at this link for R$ 39.90.

2. My Story, by Michelle Obama

With a life filled with significant accomplishments, Michelle Obama has established herself as one of the most iconic and captivating women of our time. As the first lady of the United States—the first African-American woman to hold that position—she helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history. At the same time, it has positioned itself as a powerful spokesperson for women and girls in the United States and around the world, dramatically changing the way families live their lives in search of a healthier, more active role model, and standing alongside of her husband during the years when Obama presided over the United States at some of the most harrowing moments in the country’s history. In her memoir, a work of deep reflection and an engaging narrative, Michelle Obama invites readers to know her world, recounting the experiences that shaped her. Buy from this link for R$ 32.99.

3. Frida: The Biography, by Hayden Herrera

Everyone knows Frida Kahlo, whose image, with her complex look under bushy eyebrows, black hair and colorful clothes, is almost as widespread as that of Che Guevara. Everyone knows that she had a very serious accident in her youth, that she was married to the great muralist Diego Rivera, and that she was the lover of Leon Trotsky. Everyone knows that she had radical ideas in politics and modern ways of life, that she painted in a radically personal way, and that she had an existence as tumultuous as the 20th century in which she lived. What few know is that everything that almost everyone knows about Frida Kahlo is far from summarizing her life, or revealing the woman behind the icon of modern Latin American art. Finally translated into Portuguese, Frida – the biography was one of the great drivers of the artist’s revival in the United States and around the world from 1983 onwards. As the critic summarized, “Through her art, Kahlo made herself a artist and an icon; through this biography, she also gained a human dimension”. Written by Hayden Herrera, a renowned art historian, the book brings, in addition to the intimacy of Frida’s history, detailed descriptions and interpretations of Kahlo’s paintings, written with the rigor and acuity of an expert, but also with the clarity, fluidity and the seduction of a lover of this art. Buy at this link for R$ 62.88.

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, by Jennette McCurdy

Jennette McCurdy’s autobiographical book, “I’m Happy that My Mother Died”, will be released in Brazil in November by nVersos Editora. A touching and hilarious memoir from star Jennette McCurdy about her struggles as a former child actress – including eating disorders, addictions and the complicated relationship with her overbearing mother – and how she took back control of her life. Jennette McCurdy is aware that the title of her new book, “I’m Glad My Mother Died” catches the eye: “It’s something I mean sincerely, I’m not saying it to be weird.” McCurdy, who co-starred in the Nickelodeon series iCarly with Miranda Cosgrove and its spin-off Sam & Cat alongside Ariana Grande, hopes readers will understand why she makes such a bold statement: “I hope readers feel that , in the end, ‘this makes sense’.” The 30-year-old writes in her book that her mother “was a narcissist” who “abused her emotionally, mentally and physically.” She pushed McCurdy towards an acting career as a child and induced her to develop an eating disorder. Her mother insisted on bathing her daughter until her late teens, claiming she didn’t wash her hair properly, says McCurdy. This is an inspiring story of resilience, independence and resilience. Buy from this link for R$ 59.00.

5. The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, by J. Randy Taraborrelli

When Marilyn Monroe became famous in the 1950s, the world was told that her mother was either dead or simply not a part of her life. However, this was not true. In fact, her mother was very much present in Marilyn’s world and the complex family dynamics that unfolded behind the scenes is a story that has never been told before… until now. In this groundbreaking book, Taraborrelli draws intricate portraits of the women so influential in the actress’ life, including her mother, foster mother and legal guardian. He also reveals, for the first time, the identity of Marilyn’s father and stepbrother she never knew, and new information about her relationship with the Kennedys. Explosive, revealing and surprisingly moving, the book is the final word on the life of one of the most fascinating and elusive icons of the 20th century. Buy at this link for R$ 94.61.