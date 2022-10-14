Meet the new scam that manipulates victims and empties their bank accounts

Financial scam of the “slaughter of the pig” manipulates victims and empties bank accounts. Criminals use social media to choose their targets and put the plan into action.

To get to the victims and do the “pig butchering” or “slaughter of the pig”, in free translation, scammers present themselves as ideal people to occupy the role of partner, friend or even family that the person in question never had. . After gaining the victim’s trust, the criminal starts talking about investments.

What is the advantage of putting the CPF on the note?

Watch out for new financial scam

In the scam, victims called “pigs” are “killed” when the scammer manages to complete his objective of withdrawing money from his targets after a long period of manipulation. The scam works in such a way that criminals convince people to invest large amounts of money in what should be trading platforms.

What at first seemed like someone making contact unpretentiously, can leave deep marks on the pocket and emotional. One of the characteristics of the scam is that the criminal never talks over the phone, always making contact via messages.

What draws attention in this type of action by the scammers is the “patience” in “preparing” the victims, something they call “fattening the pig for slaughter”. In addition, the tactic used is not to ask for money directly, but to invite the victim to make a joint investment in fake websites. The scammer makes his target believe that he is also applying the same amount.

Who can be targeted by the “slaughter of the pig” scam

As far as is known, scammers do not have an age preference for victims. This is because they have techniques to adapt the crime to depend on the target.

This type of action has been recorded in several countries, being more recurrent with victims in Latin America. Many cases also happened in regions with high salaries such as California, in the United States.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Reporting Center, in 2021 there were more than 4,300 reports of “pig butchering”. In total, there were more than 429 million dollars of damages to the victims, the amount is equivalent to R$ 2.2 billion.

How to apply for the Nubank loan and pay it off in 3 months?

Image: xijian/Getty Images