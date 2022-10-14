men exchange gunfire in a traffic fight and injure their own daughters







William Hale and Frank Allison Photo: NBC News

A traffic fight almost ended in fatality in a region of Florida, in the United States, due to the fact that they involved the use of weapons after an argument last weekend, informs the American channel. NBC News.

According to the vehicle, two men – William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43 – began arguing in traffic and driving dangerously on a Nassau County road.

The fight escalated to a point where the drivers decided to stop the cars to face each other. The two got out of the vehicle, drew their weapons – two semi-automatic revolvers – and fired.

The shots ended up hitting their own daughters: a five-year-old girl, daughter of William Hale, was shot without seriousness in the leg, and another 14-year-old girl, daughter of Frank Allison, shot in the back. Despite the injury, she is doing well.

“Fortunately, no one was killed, but it could have happened because two people were acting stupid,” said Sheriff Bill Leeper, responsible for the case. “We could have two kids killed by two stupid men,” he summarized.

