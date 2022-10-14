Microsoft confirms this is the new Xbox console

Earlier this week we had a post from Xbox boss Phil Spencer on social media where he shared a photo to celebrate 25 years of Fallout.

But this image has something quite suspicious that can be seen on Phil Spencer’s shelf, a small white device/console type with a USB/HDMI port and the Xbox logo.

Right off the bat, fans were already claiming that it was the new version of Xbox, that it would be made exclusively for Xbox Cloud Gaming games and at the end of it all that was really it.

In a statement to Eurogamer, Xbox officially confirmed that the device in Phil Spencer’s photo is an early prototype of the Keystone, but it appears the company’s plans have changed.

“The device on Phil’s bookshelf was an early prototype of the Keystone. Earlier this year, we announced that we made the decision to move away from the current iteration of Keystone, and we are leveraging our learnings to refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more gamers around the world in the future. We have nothing more to share today,” reads a statement to Eurogamer.

Everything indicates that Phil Spencer decided to leave him there in the image to draw public attention and see the community reaction about a new Xbox console focused on streaming games, has the feedback been positive?