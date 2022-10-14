Microsoft shuts down Office suite and announces replacement; see what’s new | Technology

After more than 30 years, Microsoft will shut down for good the office package which provides users with productivity tools such as Word (text editor), Excel (spreadsheet editor, PowerPoint (presentation creator).

The replacement will be called “Microsoft 365” and will begin to reach consumers as early as November 2022, when it will be implemented on Office.com — the internet portal for accessing the package.

Microsoft 365 won’t bring any major news for now, and there will be no new billing plans.

The company points out that Office will not be completely closed and more popular apps, such as Word, Excel and Powerpoint, will be kept.

End of an era: Microsoft retires Internet Explorer

Outlook for Android and iPhone has a feature that reads emails aloud; see how it works

The changes announced by the company are concentrated in the sector of visualization and management of the created files.

Many of these features have been working for months or were released from this Friday (14). Others began to be updated from November. Check it out below.

New types of creation: The “Create” module will help users create projects in various 365 apps. The page will offer blank templates and other recommended ones. The feature is now available to all users on the web, Windows, and mobile devices, and will be enhanced with more template types in the coming year.

New Apps: It will be possible to view, pin and launch the most used tools on a specific page. This page will be available next month.

Welcome: page to view subscription status and check storage usage. It will be available next month.

My Content: Central location to view and access all of your content – ​​created by you or shared with you – regardless of where it is stored. It was already available to business users and will be released to the general public next month.

Feed: interface about the content you’ve been working with and who you’ve been working with. Feature released today for business users.

Tags: You can group and organize your content with custom tags across all content types. Available today to business users on the web and Windows.

When will it arrive for me?

Starting in January 2023, the new cloud productivity suite is available to the general public, in Office apps downloaded on Windows computers and in mobile and mobile apps.

There will be no changes to accounts, files and plans already used in Office. The app will automatically update with the new icon and name.

Microsoft bought game company for R$ 379 billion this year; remember in VIDEO: