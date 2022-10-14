Mila Kunis Lives With Dark Trauma In ‘The Very Lucky Girl’

✪✪✪ A very lucky girlnew movie from Netflix with Mila Kunis (black swan) in the lead role, deserves all the attention it’s getting.

+46th São Paulo International Film Festival promotes selected films

The thought-provoking psychological thriller is based on facts experienced by the screenwriter herself, Jessica Knoll (who also wrote the book of the same name about his trajectory), and provides a real “punch in the stomach” for the viewer.

The plot follows a rising journalist who is about to get married. However, she doesn’t know how to deal with a great trauma from the past, which has been neglected by herself and the people around her over the years. Mila embodies a human and complex character, with her flaws and qualities, who understands that healing begins only by facing the problem once and for all.

The great performance of the protagonist is, without a doubt, the biggest attraction of the feature, which still discusses sexual abuse and gun violence in a clear and impactful way.

+Subscribe to Vejinha from 9.90.

Every Friday morning, entertainment reporter Barbara Demerov makes a selection of movies and series to watch in theaters or at home. register here to receive our newsletter Email registered successfully! You will soon receive our email

Published in VEJA São Paulo of October 19, 2022, issue nº 2811