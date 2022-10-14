Model Emily Ratajkowski speaks out on relationship status after rumors of romance with Brad Pitt

We are more than aware of the possibility of this romance… Earlier this month, rumors circulated of an alleged involvement between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski. Now, the model has spoken out on the matter. In an interview with Variety, published this Wednesday (12), Emily assured that she is still single and “enjoying” life.



“One of the things I write about in the last book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to really be happy and have something like control is to let something go.”, she saidreferencing his book of essays “My Body”, released in November 2021. Ratajkowski added: “I’m newly single for the first time in my life, and I feel like I’m enjoying the freedom of not being overly concerned about how I’m being perceived.”.

Continue after Advertising

While that was the only comment made about her love life in the interview, last month she posted a video on TikTok in which she claimed to be open to dating again. In another video, published on Monday (10), Emily still hinted that she would be bisexual. In the post, one person says: “Do you identify as bisexual… Do you have a green suede couch?”and the model shows off her green suede sofa, while chuckling. Watch:

@emrata #stitch with @shaymitchell ♬ original sound – Emrata

Emily has split from her four-year marriage to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two got married in 2018 and had a one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo. In September of this year, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian, amid allegations of infidelity on the part of her ex-husband.

The model and producer never publicly commented on the rumors. However, she seemed to confirm that they were real, when she liked some posts about the end of her marriage on social media. One of them said: “I can’t believe that asshole cheated on EmRata”.

can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata — REGINA (@tretslut) July 26, 2022

The rumors of the romance with Brad Pitt came in the beginning of October, when sources reported to People magazine that the star and the model were dating and having fun together. A person close to Pitt said the rapprochement began after they were introduced by a “friend in the art world” in common. “There is an attraction, but nothing serious going on. She is obviously beautiful and very into art as well. They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they go out. They stay in touch when they don’t see each other“, he added.

Brad himself is going through a very intense and troubled divorce process at the moment with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, although both have been declared legally single three years ago, in 2019.

follow him Hugo Gloss on Google News and follow our news!

