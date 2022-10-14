More investors want to increase their position in equities, but interest in Treasury Direct and fixed income is still high

More investors intend to increase their investments in variable income, according to a survey carried out by XP with 200 investment advisors. Most of them, however, continue with an allocation considered small in stocks and still show strong interest in fixed income investments, such as government bonds traded on the Treasury Direct.

According to the survey, carried out in the last few days and referring to the positions in September, the advisors state that 65% of their clients currently have up to 25% of allocation in variable income. The percentage of advisors who said that investors want to reduce their exposure to the Stock Exchange was 10%, 13 percentage points below the number verified in the previous edition of the survey. 57% want to keep investments in this asset class, while 34% intend to increase them – 17 points above the survey for August.

Of the advisors consulted, 49% believe that the Ibovespa will end 2022 between 120,000 and 130,000 points, an advance of 6 percentage points compared to the August survey. 32% estimate that the index will close the year between 110,000 and 120,000 points and 11%, between 130,000 and 140,000 points. The average guess was 123,582 points, an increase from August, when the average had been 122,473 points.

On the other hand, 78% of advisors indicate that their clients are showing greater interest in Treasury Direct and fixed income, six percentage points above the August survey. Real estate funds were mentioned by 67%, fixed income funds by 61% and Multimercado by 57%. International investments draw the attention of 25%, while 23% emphasize equity funds and 17%, crypto assets. Gold was mentioned by 4%.

“In September, we saw volatility remain high in international markets. Brazilian stocks, on the other hand, continued to outperform global markets last month: in reais, the Ibovespa rose slightly by 0.5% and, in dollars, fell by 3.6%,” the survey points out.

Regarding risks, the highlight is the economic slowdown, mentioned by 39% of the survey respondents, which represents an increase of 14 percentage points in relation to the August survey. Risks related to the presidential elections were seen as the second biggest concern, cited by 24% of respondents, followed by rising interest rates in the United States, with 16%.

