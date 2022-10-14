Musk says SpaceX can’t fund Starlink indefinitely in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

The comment by Musk, the world’s richest man, on the issue of Ukraine’s internet service support comes after he angered many Ukrainians with a proposal to end the war being waged against Russia, suggesting the country should hand over some territories for Moscow.

“SpaceX is not asking to recoup past expenses, but neither can it fund the existing system indefinitely, and ship several thousand more terminals that have data usage up to 100 times higher than typical households. This is unreasonable.” said Musk on Twitter.

The billionaire said that Starlink was spending almost 20 million dollars per month to maintain satellite services in Ukraine. He recently said that SpaceX spent about $80 million to enable and support the country’s internet service.

American network CNN reported that SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon last month saying it could not continue to fund the Starlink service in Ukraine and could stop funding unless the US military helps the company with tens of millions of dollars. dollars per month.

SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment by the Reuters news agency until the latest update to this report.

The adviser to the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, said that the Ukrainian government will find a solution to keep the Starlink system working in the country.

Musk activated Starlink in Ukraine in late February after internet services were disrupted because of the Russian invasion. Since then, SpaceX has supplied thousands of terminals.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said this week that Starlink’s services had helped restore power and communications infrastructure in critical areas after more than 100 Russian missile attacks.

Musk has drawn widespread criticism from Ukrainians over his idea for peace in the region. He has publicly proposed that Ukraine permanently hand over the Crimea region to Russia, that new referendums be held under UN auspices to determine the fate of Russian-controlled territory, and that Ukraine agree to neutrality.