Negan would be short-lived on The Walking Dead

Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed that Negan’s time in The Walking Dead was originally intended to be much shorter.

Morgan’s character was taken directly from the comics of Robert Kirkmanand was first introduced in the season 6 finale of The Walking Dead as the next major villain of the series.

The character played a very important role in seasons 7 and 8, terrorizing the show’s core group of survivors and killing some of the fan favorites like Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz).

Despite his horrible actions, Negan still managed to win over some fans and went on to appear in the series somewhat as an anti-hero. Morgan will return as Negan in a spinoff series with Lauren CohanMaggie, entitled The Walking Dead: Dead City.

for just three years

According to Comicbook, Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed on panel at a panel at the New York Comic-Con event that he originally signed on to play Negan in The Walking Dead for a very short period of time.

Although he has been on the show for 5 full seasons now, the actor was only planning on playing the role for three years. Morgan shared that in the conversation he had with executive producer Scott Gimple, three years seemed like a long time.

“I think originally it was going to be three years. I think this was [o plano]. I had a conversation with Scott and he was like, ‘You have to be in this for at least three years if you want to be a part of this show. I replied, ‘That seems like a long time.’

Morgan was still impressed by how quickly time passed.

“Little did I know that eight years later or whatever, we would still be here. Those eight years went by quickly. I can’t believe we’re here and celebrating the end of this series as we know it. It’s unbelievable to me. There have been so many types of versions over the years, losing people, making people come back. It’s been an amazing thing, I’ll say that. Thank you, all of you, for coming over all these years, too. Longer than I’ve been here, for sure.”

The Walking Dead ends in its 11th season and the final episode will air on November 20th. The Walking Dead: Dead City will be released in April next year.

dead city puts Negan and Maggie on an adventure in Manhattan, where they will once again have to face the undead and people who have turned the city into something beautiful and dangerous.

