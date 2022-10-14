Netflix’s New Releases This Weekend (October 14-16) – Cinema



10/14/2022 08:30

Netflix has released the list of releases for the weekend of October 14-16 on the streaming platform.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow is the highlight. It is a mixture of comedy and horror, with the star of As White.

There’s also the new Charlie’s Angels version with Kristen Stewart, best known for Twilight and, more recently, Spencer, about Princess Diana.

Check out the list of Netflix releases from October 14-16, below.



The Curse of Bridge Hollow – October 14

Even though he hates Halloween, a father joins his daughter to face a spirit that is touching terror by bringing to life the macabre decorations of the city.

Imperfect Match: Season 2 – October 14

Amid turbulent romances and unrelenting deadlines, Dimple and Rishi face the end of summer and a defining question: Are they made for each other?

Everything Asks for Salvation – October 14

Daniele wakes up and finds herself involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric hospital. Now, he has to relearn how to live and love with the help of other patients.



Sagrada Familia – October 14

A family with a disturbing secret restarts life in Madrid, where new relationships complicate their plans and bring the past to light.

Black Butterflies – October 14

A novelist with a writer’s block agrees to write the memoirs of a dying man, but he soon finds himself part of this strange figure’s bloody past.



Take 1 – October 14th

Famous musicians choose a single song and aim to do their best live version all in one take.

Waiting for the Barbarians – October 14

The arrival of a colonel who is famous for his torture methods leads the magistrate of a distant village to question his loyalty to the empire.



The Panthers – October 15th

The Panthers have another mission now that the agency has opened an overseas branch: to work with a new recruit and prevent a prototype from falling into the wrong hands.

Colors of Justice – October 15th

A rookie cop accidentally records corrupt cops committing a murder. With a price on her head, she will need to evade threats from all sides.

Blippi Halloween Special – October 15th

Eager to have the scariest Halloween ever, Blippi grabs the spell book and sets out in search of treats, pumpkins and fun decorations.

