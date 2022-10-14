New Men Suggestions: 3 movies to watch this weekend

Mila Kunis, Emma Watson and Mark Ruffalo – three actors who do not disappoint. We promise this week’s suggestions won’t either.

This week’s suggestions don’t cover romances or adventures, but we promise they’re worth watching. Having as a common factor the theme of sexual violence, “The Perks of Being Invisible”, “Spotlight” and “The luckiest Girl in the World” go beyond the limits of entertainment and encourage very important debates about the reality in which we live.

The luckiest girl in the world

Starring Mila Kunis, this new Netflix bet will not leave you indifferent. The film is based on the novel bestseller by Jessica Knoll tells the story of Ani FaNelli, a talented journalist who hides a perplexing secret about her past.

Directed by Mike Barker and featuring Finn Wittrock and Connie Britton, the plot addresses topics such as bullying, sexual violence and gun violence. Netizens have already shared their opinions on social media, making it one of the trending topics in its first week of debut.

The advantages of being invisible

Logan Lerman stars as Charlie, the typical shy 15-year-old struggling to fit in with his environment. Without friends or a girlfriend, Charlie prefers to remain ‘invisible’ than having to keep trying to belong to some group – not least because no one would be able to understand the trauma that has accompanied him since his childhood. But everything changes when he meets Sam (Emma Watson) and Pat (Ezra Miller), who take him in and introduce him to a world of discovery throughout his adolescence.

Written and directed by Stephen Chbosky, the American drama is available on Netflix.

Spotlight – Secrets Revealed

Oscar winner for Best Picture in 2016, “Spotlight” is based on facts that we wish weren’t real. Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber, John Slattery and Stanley Tucci feature a team of investigative journalists who strive to investigate cases of sexual abuse of minors in the Catholic Church. The investigation on which the plot is based was even awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2003.