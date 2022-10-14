New missile test raises tension on Korean peninsula

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Friday (10/14 local time), South Korea’s military said.

The Japanese Defense Ministry and the prime minister’s office also reported that North Korea had launched a possible missile.

Earlier, South Korea’s military said it dispatched fighter jets when a squadron of about 10 North Korean military aircraft flew near the border that divides the two countries, amid rising tensions over repeated North Korean missile tests. .

North Korea’s official news agency, the KCNAcited the country’s military as saying “strong military countermeasures” were needed after South Korean artillery fire drills on Thursday.

The Korean People’s Army (EPC) sent “a stern warning to the South Korean military inciting military tension in the front area with reckless action,” a spokesperson added.

The incidents followed information from the KCNA on Thursday that dictator Kim Jong-un had overseen the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles on Wednesday to confirm the reliability of nuclear-capable weapons deployed in military units.

The frequency of North Korea’s missile launches has raised concerns that the country may be preparing to resume nuclear bomb tests for the first time since 2017, although some analysts do not expect this before neighboring China completes a congress of its Party. Communist, which starts on October 16.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said it was aware of the latest missile launch and assessed that it “does not pose an immediate threat to US officials or US territory, or to our allies”.

(With information from AFP, Reuters, ots)