New setting expands the number of reactions seen on WhatsApp

When you send something and people react quickly en masse, you will soon notice the forwarded emojis. However, WhatsApp recently started to allow all icons to be used to react to messages.

This made it much more difficult to check most of the insights, making the team responsible for the app develop a solution.

only three emojis

Currently, most users can only see three pictures represented in each of the text boxes. The count starts from the moment one of the members reacts.

According to WABetaInfo, soon everyone will have access to an update that highlights four emojis, considering the ones that were most chosen by people.

The interaction in groups

Despite Instagram and Messenger from Facebook, both belonging to the Meta group, were pioneers in this way of assigning an individual reaction to each message, Telegram encouraged the app to improve WhatsApp. The current competitor did not take long to make available in its interface, several faces and fun images that drew attention.

There is no limit on reactions yet.

Despite showing four icons, people can vary as much as they want, for example, if all those that are shown have already been counted, others will be able to decide for an emoji that will no longer appear, unless it receives more votes later, exceeding the too much. Therefore, the reactions that are shown represent the recurring emojis.

See what your friends are thinking

By clicking on the bar emojis forwarded, which looks like a scoreboard, you can see everyone’s reaction. The person’s name is next to the symbol they chose, allowing you to know what they thought of what was sent. It is important to remember that in groups, all members will have access to this checklist, knowing the opinion associated with the discussion.