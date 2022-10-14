Neymar: player will go to trial in Spain and could be arrested before the 2022 World Cup

Neymar will be tried in Spain for irregularities in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2017. The audience has date set for the 17th and 31st of October in was opened on behalf of the Brazilian company DIS. If charged, the player faces two years in prison, in addition to the impossibility of playing football during this period. With that, he would be out of the 2022 World Cup (+ check out some details about the competition).

In addition to Neymar, the president of Barcelona, Josep Bartomeu, is also being sued. According to the lawsuit, the two are accused of corruption crime. The Brazilian company, which obtained 40% of Neymar’s rights at the time, accuses the athlete and the club of having defrauded contracts to transfer less money to the player’s sponsors.

Barcelona report wrong contract values ​​for Neymar

At the time, Barcelona reported that the value of Neymar’s contract was 57.1 million euros (about R$310 million). However, according to the Spanish Justice, there is a suspicion that the value of the contract was 83.3 million euros (about R$ 453 million).

In addition to the arrest, the Spanish Public Ministry demands the payment of 8.4 million euros, around R$45.6 million, and two years in prison for Neymar and his father, and one year for his mother. The company asks for compensation of 150 million euros (more than R$ 815 million) and five years in jail for the three family members. He is currently on the list of the highest paid Brazilian players in the world. In Brazil, the TRF granted a habeas corpus to Neymar, due to the tax evasion process.