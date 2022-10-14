Neymar will be tried for corruption; Santos and Barcelona are also accused

Neymar will need to attend a trial next Monday, according to a report by the Reuters news agency. In a process that has been going on for yearsthe Brazilian is accused, along with Barcelona and Santos, of lying about the value of the negotiation that took him to the Spanish team in 2013.

The DIS group, which held 40% of Neymar’s economic rights, and the Federation of Professional Athletes Associations (FAAP) were responsible for initiating the process. The group alleges that the player and the clubs lied about the value so that the group would not receive everything they were entitled to.

The Brazilian player’s staff, including his parents, former Santos president Odílio Rodrigues and former Barcelona presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell are also being sued.

The prosecution in the case wants Neymar to be jailed for two years and pay a fine of 10 million euros (about R$54.2 million).

The player’s defense claims that the crime he is being accused of, “private corruption”, does not exist in Brazil. As the DIS group is also Brazilian, she justifies that the process should not exist.