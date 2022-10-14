Nicaragua approves regulation to control cinematographic and audiovisual production

There were 88 votes in favor and none against the implementation of the law in the country

Jairo CAJINA / Nicaraguan Presidency / AFP

Country ruled by Daniel Ortega will control film productions



the government of Nicaragua approved this Thursday, 13, a law that allows the control of all cinematographic and audiovisual production in the country. There were 88 votes in favor and none against. The measure will affect companies and the self-employed, according to documents from the Chamber. “This law comes to promote, publicize and regulate cinematography and audiovisual art activities,” said Sandinista deputy Wámaro Gutiérrez. According to the text, the productions that will be controlled involve creation and production of moving images (cinema, digital video or any other means). The justification is that the initiative seeks to “rescue, preserve and conserve” the country’s cinematographic production and will be considered cultural heritage. For the parliamentarian, the law is a way of strengthening the National Cinematheque. “Just because I have a cell phone and make a video doesn’t make me an audiovisual producer,” he said. The measure generated criticism from independent producers. A statement issued by the class stated that the law has the character of “control and censorship” and treat it as a “threat to the freedom of cinematographic creation and expression”.

The project also determines the rules for the production to be considered a national film. According to the law, the feature must be produced by an individual or legal entity and 50% of the technical team or authors must be Nicaraguan. The language used must be Spanish or others spoken on the coast of caribbean. According to parliamentarians, Nicaraguan cinema was at its height in the 1980s, during the Sandinista revolution. Even the film “Alcino and the Condor” was nominated for the Oscar in the best foreign feature category, in 1983. The new rules were preceded by the dissolution of the Nicaraguan Film Association (Anci) in April. The decision was taken as part of the cancellation of over 2,000 NGOs by order of Parliament and the Ministry of the Interior in the last four years. According to AFP information, members of the former Anci said that the requirement already existed and that it is an officialization by the Legislature. In their view, producing films in the country “has become extremely difficult”. Deputies consulted by the agency said the law does not cover the creation of videos for journalistic purposes.