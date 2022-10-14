Nicaragua passes law to control cinematographic and audiovisual production – News

The Nicaraguan parliament approved this Thursday (13) a law to control all cinematographic and audiovisual production in the country, carried out by companies or individuals, according to documents from the chamber.

“This law promotes, disseminates and regulates cinematography and audiovisual art activities”, declared Sandinista deputy Wálmaro Gutiérrez during the debate, which ended with the unanimous approval of the initiative. “This is a law that strengthens the Cinemateca Nacional, and does not persecute the holders or owners of cell phones, but protect the cultural and cinematographic collection” of the country.

“Just because I have a cell phone and make a video doesn’t make me an audiovisual producer,” explained Gutierrez, rejecting criticism that the project seeks to control video postings on social networks.





The creation of videos for journalistic purposes would not be under the rules, according to deputies consulted by AFP. The activities that will be regulated are “those referring to the creation, production of moving images in their different formats, such as cinema, digital video and any other known or known medium”, indicates the text of the law, which defines the parameters to consider that a film is national.

Independent filmmakers released a statement in which they claim that the attributions to the law have a character of “control and censorship”, and that its ambiguity lends itself to interpretations that represent “a threat to the freedom of cinematographic creation and expression”.





The new regulation for cinematographic activity was preceded by the dissolution of the Nicaraguan Cinema Association in April, as part of the cancellation of more than 2,000 NGOs ordered by Parliament and the Ministry of the Interior in the last four years.

Members of the defunct Anci, which operated for 34 years, told AFP that the legislature is just making official what was already a requirement to work in the film industry, and that “it has become extremely difficult” to make cinema in the country.

