Nicole Kidman eats photographs in ‘Roar’ trailer

Apple TV+ released the poster and trailer for “Roar”, a series described as an “anthology of dark and comedic feminist fables”. The preview features some of those stories, such as the one featuring Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”) as a woman who eats photographs.

In addition to starring, Nicole Kidman is also one of the producers on the project, inspired by Cecelia Ahern’s book of the same name, through her company Blossom Films.

“Roar” also features guest appearances from Cynthia Erivo (“The Outsider”), Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”), Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Alison Brie (also from “GLOW”) .

The production initiative came from the creators of “GLOW”, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. They run eight half-hour episodes, with different narratives, casts and points of view, always dealing with what it means to be a woman today – often ironically, as the trailer below demonstrates.

The premiere is scheduled for April 15.





