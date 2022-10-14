North Korea: Kim simulates nuclear attack on South Korea – 10/13/2022 – World

North Korea said it tested two nuclear-capable cruise missiles on Wednesday to confirm their reliability in the event of an attack on “enemies” – the southern portion of the peninsula divided in 1953 and its allies, the US and Japan. forward.

To add gravity to the announcement and further heightening tension in the region, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday (13) that the country’s own dictator, Kim Jong-un, supervised the tests. Over the weekend, the regime had already said that Kim had led rehearsals of tactical nuclear strikes against South Korea over the past two weeks.

Keeping the tune, between late Thursday night and early Friday morning (14), by local time, there was a report of the launch of another ballistic missile from the North, which followed an aerial fight – with fighters from Seoul accompanying ten military aircraft from Pyongyang that flew close to the border. All defined as “strong military counter-offensive measures”.

This year, there were at least 41 launches, a scenario in which atomic threats were renewed by Pyongyang in the most intense way since 2017. That year, a series of missile tests capable of hitting the US and the explosion of a hydrogen bomb led to the Donald Trump administration to negotiate directly with Kim.

It went wrong, not least because the American premise was to make the peninsula an area without nuclear weapons, and without them the communist dictatorship loses its main instrument of negotiation. Now, the signal appears to be the same, and the North Koreans are expected to conduct a nuclear test at any time.

KCNA did not confirm which missiles were tested on Wednesday, but presumably they are the same model that first flew last year. Just said they hit the target 2,000 km away.

There was even a conceptual confusion in the ad. The weapons were placed as part of a context of “expanding the operational sphere of strategic nuclear forces”, but as capable of carrying “tactical nuclear warheads”. Strategy is a weapon that aims to win wars; tactics, battles.

Be that as it may, there are the usual technical doubts among analysts, given the nature of nuclear weapons and the inherent opacity of the Pyongyang regime. There is little doubt that missiles exist, but no one knows whether the regime has managed to miniaturize a nuclear warhead sufficiently to install it in this type of weapon.

The US last week reacted to the firing of an intermediate-range missile that flew over Japan by sending aircraft carriers into the region and carrying out joint bombing exercises with the Japanese and South Koreans. Pyongyang retaliated with more ballistic missiles and fighter training.

Now, there has been no comment on the recent talk of simulated nuclear attacks. South Korea, on the other hand, played down the test: its president, Yoon Suk-yeol, said such missiles are subsonic and easy to shoot down.