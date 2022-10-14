North Korea says prepared for ‘real war’

KCNA – 08.12.2022 North Korean leader defended the use of nuclear weapons as a protective measure

On Thursday, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un warned opponents that the country’s nuclear forces were prepared for “a real war”. The speech comes a day after another missile launch.

“Our fighting forces nuclear

… have again proved their full readiness for a real war to bring the enemies under their control,” Kim said in a report by the Korea Central News Agency (KCNA)

.

On Wednesday, Kim allegedly oversaw the test of long-range cruise missiles over waters west of the Korean Peninsula, according to KCNA

.

North Korean state media reported on Monday that the wave of missile tests

of the country is part of a series of simulated procedures to demonstrate preparedness to attack potential South Korean targets.

According to KCNA

recent firing shows that the country’s forces are “fully ready to hit and destroy the objects at the intended locations at the set time”.

The agency reported that, in addition to all the shootings having taken place under the supervision of Kim Jong Un

the activities also represented a response to US-led joint military exercises in the region.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Spokesperson Kim Jun-rak confirmed that North Korea launched two cruise missiles from the Kaechon area of Phyongan

south over the Yellow Sea.

“The South Korean military was aware of the situation in real time and maintained a readiness posture by cooperating closely with the United States, while strengthening enforcement and surveillance,” he said in a statement today.

The North Korean military fired a total of seven nuclear missiles between September 25 and October 9. The launches included transport tests of nuclear weapons

neutralization of strategic points of the Korea

of the South and simulation of attacks on important North Korean military installations.

Earlier this month, in addition to nuclear missile tests, the country led by Kim Jong-Un also carried out a large-scale air strike exercise simulation. State media said 150 fighter jets were used.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula are at an all-time high after a series of threats from dictator Kim Jong-Un and a new acceleration in the country’s missile program. As a result, the Americans are carrying out a series of joint military exercises in the area to defend Seoul.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.