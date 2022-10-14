Nubank creates a tool that will help many users! Check the news

The digital bank Nubank launched this week a tool to raise the level of security for its customers called Street Mode, which allows users of the bank’s application to limit Pix transactions, transfers and boleto payments whenever they are away from home.

Rua Mode is a security feature in the Nubank application that allows the customer to set a limit for transfers whenever he is away from home, and for now, Rua Mode works for transactions via Pix, TED or payment of slips, but soon, other functions such as asking for a loan and making a purchase on the card will be incorporated into the tool.

“Innovation is in Nubank’s DNA. Our challenge is to provide customers with peace of mind, avoiding and solving their pain, always staying one step ahead. In light of today’s public safety issues, prevention is more important than ever. Street Mode is an innovative, intuitive and simple feature, and another layer of protection in the very robust system we already have.” Cristina Junqueira, co-founder and CEO of Nubank in Brazil

According to bank websitewith Modo Rua, Nubank advances in caring for the digital security of customers, using technology to protect and facilitate the lives of users of the application, and this novelty adds to others security mechanisms that the bank offers in the app, such as: scam warning, multifactor authentication, artificial intelligence models, and predictive risk analysis.

Nubank creates Street Mode for the app

Nubank reported that, for now, Modo Rua is a tool in testing, and this means that only a small portion of the bank’s customer base will have access to the tool while the company finalizes the necessary tests.

To activate the Street Mode in the Nubank app, simply set a spending limit outside the home and a secure wi-fi network, and once activated, the Street Mode will work as an extra layer of protection for the Nubank application, in this way, whenever the bank’s customer is outside this secure network, the application will block transactions that exceed the previously established limit.

However, if the customer wants to make transactions above the limit, it will be necessary to perform a facial recognition within the Nubank app, which will be a kind of “proof of life” capable of indicating that it is the customer who is there at the moment.