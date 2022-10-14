Nubank launches new function to protect stolen cell phone account

O Nubank will launch a new protection feature for customers in its app. This is “Street Mode”, a new function that will protect the customer’s account in case of theft.

With the new tool, customers will be able to set a spending limit for when they are away from home, such as PIX transactions, transfers or payments.

How will Nubank’s street mode work?

In order to provide more security to customers, the Nubank developed “Street Mode”, which should be part of the bank’s other protection mechanisms, such as scam warning, predictive risk analysis, multifactor authentication and artificial intelligence models.

“Innovation is in Nubank’s DNA. Our challenge is to provide customers with peace of mind, avoiding and solving their pain, always staying one step ahead. In light of today’s public safety issues, prevention is more important than ever. Rua Mode is an innovative, intuitive and simple feature, and another layer of protection in the very robust system we already have,” said Nubank co-founder and CEO Cristina Junqueira.

To activate the function in the digital bank application, the customer must be connected to the internet and, before leaving home, must define the amounts that can be spent while you are away from your residence.

It is important to note that the procedure is still in the testing phase and, for this reason, has not yet been released to customers. However, as soon as it is available, fintech will communicate to users.

Step by step on how to apply for the Nubank card without annuity

The famous credit card Nubank is one of the most desired by Brazilians. The tool is full of advantages, such as not having an annual fee, for example. However, in order to have access to the card, you must meet certain requirements. See below what are the criteria and how to apply for a fintech credit card.

How does the tool work?

Launched in 2014, the fintech credit card has helped millions of consumers. In short, there are no fees for using the card, the only exceptions being the use of Nubank Rewards, which is the Nubank and for overdue invoice.

Check the conditions of the tool below:

Revolving credit interest: 2.75% to 14% per month;

Interest on invoice installments: 0.99% to 13.75% per month;

Late interest: 1.99% to 15% per month + 1% late payment per month;

Late fee: 2% on the amount not paid;

Personal loan: from 0.95% per month;

Interest on credit card withdrawals: 9.75% per month.

Regarding the advantages of the card, we can mention:

Installment of cash purchases on credit;

Anticipation of purchases in installments with the right to a discount on the final value;

24-hour service via app for Android and iOS;

Limit increase also by the app;

Creation of virtual card;

Cell phone recharge;

Contactless payment;

Among other benefits.

How to apply for a Nubank credit card?

Before applying for a credit card Nubankthe interested party must verify that it meets the requirements required by the bank, which are:

Be 18 years of age or older;

Live in Brazil;

Have a smartphone with Android or iOS operating system.

Checking these criteria, simply request the tool through the browser or through the application. See the step by step below:

Browser request

Enter the address: “nubank.com.br/cartao” (without quotes) in the browser’s search tab; Enter your CPF and click on “Continue”; Enter your full name and email; Select if you want just the credit card or it with NuConta; Check the box agreeing with the company’s privacy policy; Finish by clicking on “Send”.

Application request

Install the app on your Android or iOS phone; Once on the platform, click on “Start”; Enter your personal data (name, CPF, e-mail) and click on “Continue”; After filling in all the data, tap “Accept and continue” to agree to the company’s privacy policy.