Nvidia makes a mea culpa and “unleashes” 12 GB RTX 4080 – Tecnoblog

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 6 Views

After announcing its new graphics cards, Nvidia understood the confusion it created with the naming and made a non-standard decision. Therefore, the company announced that it is canceling the release of the 12 GB version of the GeForce RTX 4080. Thus, only the 16 GB model of the 4080 and the RTX 4090 are part of the company’s new batch of graphics chips.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

R$ 25 coupon on PayPal is back; know if you can receive – Tecnoblog

At best deals, no tail tied How about ending the week with R$25 on PayPal …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved