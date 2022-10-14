Nvidia makes a mea culpa and “unleashes” 12 GB RTX 4080 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

After announcing its new graphics cards, Nvidia understood the confusion it created with the naming and made a non-standard decision. Therefore, the company announced that it is canceling the release of the 12 GB version of the GeForce RTX 4080. Thus, only the 16 GB model of the 4080 and the RTX 4090 are part of the company’s new batch of graphics chips.

The ad came from the page of the Nvidia on Friday (14th). First, the brand pointed out the quality of the video card, but soon after it admitted the mess it generated with the names. Since the company intended to put three graphics chips in stores: the 12GB RTX 4080, the 16GB RTX 4080 and the RTX 4090.

Yes, it would have been easier to just name it RTX 4070 and so on.

However, instead of simply changing the name of the items, the company preferred to “unleash” the least powerful of the new wave. In other words, the brand will no longer offer consumers the 12GB RTX 4080.

For now, this is a cancellation, but nothing prevents the company from trying to bring the product with another title in the near future.

Company listened to fans and experts

It is quite rare when a brand decides to give up on a product so close to its launch. Often, as the investment has already been made, the most common path is to follow through with the plans and suffer the consequences.

However, as soon as Nvidia announced the new graphics chips, it received an avalanche of inquiries from consumers and the specialized media.

The main point is the difference between both versions of the RTX 4080, as each one has very different configurations. For example, the 16GB version has 9,728 Cuda cores and a base frequency of 2.21GHz. The 12 GB one would have 7,680 Cuda cores and a base frequency of 2.31 GHz.

Critics strongly pointed out the fact that the 12GB model should have another title. The idea would be to distance the cards by three levels of quality, because in the end, that’s exactly what they offer.

Fortunately, Nvidia listened to common sense and confirmed the “unlaunch”.