NVIDIA RTX 4090 vs. PS5: video compares gaming performance

Launched at the end of September, the RTX 4090 is the new graphics card for gamers who want to have the most powerful machines on the market. And to demonstrate the differences between a PC that uses the component and a Playstation 5, the channel ElAnalistaDeBits produced a video, highlighting the differences in the performance of Sony’s main games — which, in addition to being more beautiful, are also much more fluid with the GPU with Ada Lovelace architecture.

Of course, it is necessary to point out that there is still a price gap between the console, sold for around R$4,500 at Brazilian retailers, and the video card released abroad for US$1,599 (almost 8,500)and that it’s not just it that matters in the performance of a PC game at this level — which can cost up to R$20,000 depending on the settings.