October is here: movies to watch in the month of Halloween

October has arrived and with it the ideal time to watch several horror movies. After all, it’s Halloween. In 2022, many film productions have captured the attention of lovers of the genre. And thinking of helping you prepare a list, Rede+ has separated some options.

black phone

In 1978, a series of kidnappings are taking place in Denver. Ethan Hawke plays the “Grabbler”, a serial killer who targets neighborhood kids. So he kidnaps 13-year-old Finney Shaw and keeps him trapped in a soundproof basement, leaving the boy with no hope of escaping.

However, what the two did not expect was for an unplugged black phone, which existed in the basement, to ring for Finney and bring him supernatural messages.

Where to watch: Available for rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Youtube and Google Play.

orphan 2

One of the most acclaimed films of the 2000s is back! Orphan 2: Inception tells the story of Leena Klammer (Isabelle Fuhrman), a patient who orchestrates a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric clinic and flees to the United States.

So, upon arriving in the country, Leena assumes the identity “Esther”, the missing daughter of a wealthy family. However, her new life brings something unexpected and she will be confronted by a woman (Julia Stiles) who will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Where to watch: In theaters from September 15th.

Smile

Smile is the perfect horror movie to watch during Halloween. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) is a dedicated psychiatrist. After witnessing the mysterious and frightening death of a patient (Caitlin Stasey), she becomes obsessed with the idea that she needs to find an explanation.

The answer may lie in a fixed, menacing smile reported by the victim. But when investigating the riddle, Rose begins to experience disturbing experiences and everything indicates that her life time is nearing its end.

Where to watch: In theaters from September 29.

Men: Faces of Fear

The book chronicles the life of Harper (Jessie Buckley) after a personal tragedy. So the plot begins when Harper travels alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to find a place to heal, but someone or something from the surrounding forest seems to be chasing her.

What starts as seething dread becomes a full-blown nightmare inhabited by the darkest memories and fears in visionary filmmaker Alex Garland’s new feverish, mutant horror film.

Where to watch: In theaters from September 1.

Till Death – Survival is the Best Revenge

Starring Megan Fox, who plays Emma, ​​the protagonist is arrested and handcuffed to her dead husband as part of a revenge plot planned by him, which discovers that Emma had an extramarital affair.

Unable to free herself, she has to fight to survive when two assassins arrive to finish her off. So surviving will be the best revenge.

Where to watch: Available for rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Youtube and Google Play.

