Olivia Wilde is targeted by her relationship with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde spoke in an interview with Elle magazine, in the special edition of “Women in Hollywood 2022” Women in Hollywood) about the online criticism he often gets for dating the singer Harry Styleswho is 10 years younger than her.

The actress and film director acknowledged that comments about her age are constant, but they don’t usually affect her. She was asked specifically about receiving hate because of her age on social media, and in response Olivia lamented that these criticisms mostly come from women.

“It’s so interesting to me when it comes from women because I’m like, ‘Don’t you plan on getting old?’ Or ‘if you’re older, do you feel like you don’t deserve the same opportunities in life?’” she commented.

“It’s so sad for me to look at this and realize that people have such low expectations for their own lives and are projecting those expectations onto me. And I reject your projections,” he warned.

SHIA LABEOUF DESMENTE OLIVIA WILDE

Shia LaBeouf didn’t like recent comments from Olivia Wildewho assured that he fired the actor from his movie “Don’t Worry Darling”, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. The actor spoke to the magazine “Variety” assuring that the information of the actress and director is not correct.

In an interview, Olivia, who directs her boyfriend Styles in the film, commented on LaBeouf:

“As someone who is a great admirer of your work… Your process was not consistent with the values ​​I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require combative energy, and I personally don’t think it’s conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe and reliable environment is the best way to get people to do the best work possible. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and cast to protect them. That was my job,” Wilde explained.

But Shia, who became a father for the first time with his partner Mia Goth, demanded his right of reply to these allegations, and sent “Variety” the two emails he sent to Olivia, contradicting what she said.

“You and I both know the reasons for my departure. I gave up on your movie because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse,” he wrote.

To substantiate what he was claiming, Shia also sent screenshots of text messages he sent to Olivia in August 2020, where he told her that he ‘would have to give up filming’. In the end, Harry Styles got his role.

The texts were submitted before the producers realized what Shia’s lawsuit entailed, according to the publication.

He included a video Olivia allegedly sent him on August 19, 2020, two days after he claimed he quit. She’s driving a car and told him, “I’m not ready to give it up yet.”

With that Shia LaBeouf assured that he was the one who gave up on starring in “Don’t Worry Darling”, and that therefore there was no resignation.

