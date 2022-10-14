One UI 5.0 with Android 13 on your Galaxy, Cheap Netflix and More | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we commented on highlights of Microsoft’s Surface line, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro leaks, new plan with Netflix ads, Apple banned from selling iPhone without charger in Brazil, Galaxy S23 line leaks and the launch of One UI 5 based on Android 13. Missed any of these news? Then keep scrolling down to see what happened.

















Microsoft Highlights





Microsoft announced during the holiday on the 12th a series of products for its Surface line, including laptop, convertible tablet and even All-in-One. None of the models had major visual changes, focusing on updating specs. Starting with the Surface Pro 9, the new tablet that can be used as a compact notebook comes in two options, one with an Intel chipset and another with a Qualcomm platform that was previously used with the Surface Pro X. The tablet has an aluminum body, a screen with thin edges on the sides and a little thicker above and below the display, and will be sold with up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. Those who opt for the Intel option will take a 12th generation Core i5 or Core i7, while the Qualcomm model uses a Microsoft SQ3, which is nothing more than a customized version of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. Only the Qualcomm chipset is compatible with 5G, the other being restricted to Wi-Fi networks. Moving on to the actual notebook, the Surface Laptop 5 arrives in options with a 13.5 or 15-inch screen, bringing a thin and light body, up to a 12th generation Core i7 processor and up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. Finally, the Surface Studio 2 Plus is the new version of the All-in-One with an exotic stand from Microsoft. It has a 28-inch screen, an 11th generation Core i7 processor and an RTX 3060 graphics card from Nvidia, as well as 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The products will begin to be sold in selected markets in October, but should not arrive in Brazil.

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro leaks





The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro should be presented as early as next November, and with each passing day more details about the devices are leaked. The latest information published talks about details of the cell phone screens and also the look, indicating that we can have some changes at least in the smaller model. The Xiaomi 13 should have its panel increased from 6.28 to 6.38 inches, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro should keep its predecessor’s 6.73 inches. While the smaller model should have a 120 Hz Full HD screen, the larger one should adopt a Quad HD panel with the same refresh rate. The use of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in both devices has also been reinforced, as well as the presence of charging up to 120 W. Regarding the look, an image shows what could be the back of the Xiaomi 13, indicating a considerable change from the design used in the Xiaomi 12. The camera module would have the three sensors aligned within a square of rounded corners, with a smoothed relief similar to that of OPPO’s Find X3 Pro. The image doesn’t give much detail, but there still seems to be a space reserved for the Leica brand inside the camera module, where there is also a pill-shaped LED flash and what could be inscriptions on camera details. As Xiaomi has not even commented on the release date of the Xiaomi 13, we will have to wait a few more weeks to find out if the model will really be like this.

New plan with Netflix ads





Netflix surprised many people with the announcement of a new plan, which reduces the price charged by showing ads to subscribers, something similar to what Amazon does with Prime Video. The option comes with a monthly price of R$ 18.90, and will be available from the 3rd of November in Brazil. Full details of how the plan will work have not yet been given, but Netflix said that ads lasting 15 or 30 seconds will be seen before or during the display of content, totaling 4 to 5 minutes per hour. Users of this plan will also not be able to download, and some titles will not be available at this time. The good news is that the arrival of the new plan “pushed” Netflix’s other basic plan to a higher level, and now both have 720p resolution instead of the 480p available until then.

Apple banned from selling iPhone without charger in Brazil





And we have another chapter in the saga of Brazilian consumer protection agencies against Apple. In a decision released this Thursday, the São Paulo court determined the immediate ban on the sale of iPhones without a charger in Brazil, and also fined Apple 100 million reais for the practice considered tying. The decision responds to a public civil action filed by the Brazilian Association of Borrowers, Consumers and Taxpayers, which claims that the manufacturer “has an abusive practice of selling cell phones without the USB-C power adapter, configuring ‘inverse’ tying”. It is worth remembering that a previous decision by the Ministry of Justice determined, shortly before the launch of the iPhone 14, that Apple stopped selling its cell phones until it included the charger in the box, but due to an appeal the manufacturer was able to start selling its new ones. products in Brazil. Apple has already said that it will appeal again, so it is very likely that this soap opera will not end anytime soon.

Galaxy S23 line leaks





Samsung has already completed its launches of top-of-the-line phones for 2022, and with that the season of leaks about next year’s models has begun. The new Galaxy S23 should only be presented in January or February, but every day we have more and more news about them. In recent days the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been the most leaked, with details about its battery and possible design. The model should inherit a lot from the Galaxy S22 Ultra, including the screen with asymmetrical edges, with a thinner top than the base, and the cameras positioned directly over the rear panel, with a bulge highlighting all the components. The battery of the larger model should remain at 5,000 mA, while the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus can receive discrete upgrades of 200 mAh each, thus jumping to 3,900 mAh in the smallest and 4,700 mAh in the largest. Recharge capacity must be maintained on the three devices, with 25 Watts on the Galaxy S23 and 45 Watts on the other two.

One UI 5 announced based on Android 13



