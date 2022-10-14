One UI 5: Samsung lists best news of the update for Galaxy phones

Samsung made One UI 5 official this week with lots of news for Galaxy phones. Now the South Korean is citing the best news that will come with this update with Android 13.

Lockscreen

Starting with the lock screen, One UI 5 will have more forms of customization that will now not require the installation of Good Lock, as they will be native. Just press on an element (like the clock) to open customization options.

Among the customization options available are clock format, notification layout and even the option to use videos as wallpaper on the lock screen, all without the need for additional steps through other apps.

Home screen

The One UI home screen will also receive improvements, this time focused on widgets, which can be grouped into smart formats just by dragging one over the other.

Another improvement is the smart suggestion of apps, which will show you which ones are useful for you at that moment according to your usage patterns. Customization will also be improved in this release, with more color options in the wallpaper-based palette.

New format for notifications and calls

Notifications are also getting improvements in One UI 5. Icons are now bigger to make it easier to recognize the app or who sent the notification via message.

The call screen has also been improved, showing more clearly the options to answer, decline and send quick replies if you are busy at that moment.

In addition, Samsung is implementing Bixby Text Call, which transcribes the audio of the call in real time with just one tap and even allows you to respond by typing or using predefined responses. This feature is already available in South Korea in One UI 4.1.1 and will arrive in the US in early 2023, unfortunately there is no forecast of availability in Brazil.

Extracting text from images and menu from connected devices

Smart text extraction is coming to Galaxy devices with One UI 5. That way, just open a photo in the gallery and tap on a part of the image with letters or numbers to select, copy and search using the content.

Settings also got a new Connected Devices menu, where you can also manage features like Quick Share, Smart View and Samsung DeX, as well as smart switching between accessories like Galaxy Buds headphones.





Finally, returning to the gallery, now One UI 5 will alert if the image you are sharing may have any sensitive information, such as password, credit or debit card data, preventing information leakage. One UI 5 will be available first for the Galaxy S22 line, which has been testing the system in beta for a few months now. The update is expected to arrive for the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra in October this year, other South Korean devices should receive it in the coming months.

