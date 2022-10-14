Paid accounts promise up to 100% of the CDI: see if it’s advantageous

Interest-bearing accounts have drawn the attention of more Brazilians in the face of the worrying scenario of inflation and promises of income.

The offer is now for gains above 100% of the CDI on the stopped balance. It looks simple and practical. Is it really? Yes, but you have to be careful not to fall for false offers.

The point is that the bills can be all that, but the income that many promise can take up to two years to finally be paid. Of course, it is also necessary to understand the difference between them and the investments that are actually made. Only then can you decide if it’s worth it for you.

remunerated accounts

The accounts in question have gained more followers in Brazil in recent times, although the advent is not so recent. They guarantee the profitability the money that is left in the checking account.

In some cases, earnings can take months to two years to be applied. It is also worth remembering that this profit is still subject to Income Tax.

Interest-bearing accounts became more attractive compared to the Selic rate at 13.75% per year. In view of this reality, banks and fintechs have expanded their offer. But it is important to point out that they are not considered investments, although they are still an advantageous option when considering that, otherwise, the money would stand still.

Depending on the value in account, it can be a good difference even in relation to the savings.

Those who organize themselves and have the right division of the amounts they keep, for example, with emergency reserves and investments, day-to-day money can be left in remunerated accounts with a yield of 100% of the CDI. The net return is 1% per month, that is, the money is standing still… Just not that much.

If the intention is to invest or build wealth, interest-bearing accounts are not the best option. On the other hand, if you are going to use the value that same month and want to guarantee some purchasing power, the choice becomes more attractive.

It is necessary to remember that the money that is in the current account that is remunerated has to be included in the income tax return. In addition, it is also important to clarify that the values ​​are available to be used at any time. Therefore, the great advantage is that the amount is yielding while it is in the account.