Palmeiras aims for the Women’s Libertadores title to end controversy with former athletes | palm trees

The year of greatest investment in Palmeiras women’s football can be rewarded as of this Friday. From 19:15 (Brasília time), Palestrinas will face Libertad-Limpeño for their debut in the Copa Libertadores da América. It will be the first participation of the club, which also serves as an attempt for the group to end a great controversy once and for all.

On the eve of the Brasileirão semi-final, former defenders Agustina and Thais ended up removed by the coaching staff and saw the team be thrashed by rival Corinthians from afar, who advanced to the decision and became champion of the competition.

Palmeiras goes to Libertadores in search of title and end of controversy

Now former Palmeiras athletes, Agustina and Thais publicly complained about the club’s stance, which took the case to the legal department. Coach Ricardo Belli, without mentioning the athletes, spoke about the case in conversation with the ge.

– Disciplinary measures are common in soccer teams in any other professional segment. At Palmeiras we have a very professional group and a coaching staff that respects the badge and the shirt we wear a lot – said the coach.

Ricardo Belli sees Palmeiras ready to fight for the Women’s Libertadores

– The objective is increasingly to take Palmeiras also in women’s football to higher and higher levels – he added.

Libertadores comes as an opportunity for Palmeiras to bury this controversy that hindered the team in the semifinal of the Brasileirão. With a team reinforced by this season’s investment, with names like Bia Zaneratto and Andresinha, the club enters to fight for the title.

– We respect the opponents, but our thought is to get as far as possible. We’re talking about the title, that has to be our goal. Palm trees is big. We promised the fans, because it is our motto, is that we will fight non-stop until the end – commented the coach, who sees the team ready after the crash in the Brasileirão.

Coach Ricardo Belli in a game at the conference

Palmeiras prepared differently from Corinthians and Ferroviária, Brazilian rivals in the competition and who have been in Quito for more than a week. Verdão traveled to the Ecuadorian capital only on Tuesday, days before the competition debut.

Coach Ricardo Belli does not believe that the squad will feel the effects of altitude in this beginning of their trajectory in Libertadores, a great objective of the season for the Palestrinas.

– We should not analyze in isolation. Physiologically there are teams that prefer to arrive as close as possible to the day of the match, there are teams that prefer to travel and arrive 15 days in advance. It’s not a closed issue,” he said.

– If we look at football as a whole, in a holistic way, apart from the Ecuadorian teams, which are familiar with the country, all the other teams can suffer from something from the altitude. One thing we are sure of is that it will be a tough tournament, but very strategic – he concluded.

Palmeiras players in Paulistão game

