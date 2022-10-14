Palmeiras can earn a millionaire if Weverton goes to the World Cup

O palm trees can score a hefty sum at the end of the season, if Weverton is called up by Tite to defend Brazil in Qatar World Cup. The money belongs to FIFA. It announced that it will distribute 209 million dollars, about R$ 1 billion, among clubs that provide players for the competition. The coffers of Verdão thank you.

The palmeirense goalkeeper was present in practically the entire pre-Cup da Brazilian Team, being called up for the recent Qualifiers and Friendlies. Therefore, it is to be expected that shirt 21 will be on Tite’s final and most desired list for the world tournament that starts in November.

If this is confirmed, Weverton will earn, at least, 10 thousand dollars (about R$ 50 thousand in the current price) each day he is available for the Selection. This amount is the same paid by FIFA in the last edition of the Cup, in Russia. Soon, FIFA will provide a platform so that all teams that will assign athletes to their respective teams can request these values.

It is worth remembering that Palmeiras can still double the jackpot they possibly receive through Weverton. Piquerezconstantly called up by Uruguay, can also be called up for the Qatar World Cup, making the palmeiras coffers even fuller and easing the club’s cash flow.