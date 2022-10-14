Palmeiras has a cash problem and owes part of the Piquerez purchase

Palmeiras owes part of the payment for the purchase of left-back Joaquín Piquerez. The delay is due to a cash flow issue.

Simply put, cash flow in accounting demonstrates how much money went into and out of a company’s cash in a given period of time. Having a cash flow problem means having less available than necessary to cover expenses at any given time.

According to sources heard by the report, the club is calm and negotiating with Peñarol (URU), and will pay off the debt as soon as possible, when the cash flow becomes favorable. The debt information was initially disclosed by Nosso Palestra and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

In the Uruguayan press, there is a rumor that Peñarol, River Plate (URU) and Defensor (URU), who share 20% of the player’s rights, will file a representation against Palmeiras in FIFA on account of the debt.

So far, Palmeiras has not received any notification from FIFA. And, if you receive, you will have a period to pay the amount before suffering any punishment, such as a transfer ban.

In the negotiation for the player’s arrival, Palmeiras acquired 80% of his rights for R$ 21.4 million, according to the balance sheet released by the club at the end of 2021.