Palmeiras has a chance to win big if Weverton goes to the World Cup

Palmeiras can score a hefty sum at the end of the season if Weverton is called up by Tite to defend Brazil at the Qatar World Cup. The money belongs to FIFA. The entity announced that it will distribute approximately 209 million dollars among clubs that provide players for the competition. The coffers of Verdão thank you.

The Palmeirense goalkeeper was present in practically the entire pre-Cup cycle of the Brazilian team, being called up for the recent Qualifiers and Friendlies. Therefore, it is to be expected that shirt 21 will be on Tite’s final and most desired list for the world tournament that starts in November.

If this is confirmed, Weverton will earn at least US$10,000 (about R$52,000 at the current price) each day he is available for selection. This amount is the same paid by FIFA in the last edition of the Cup, in Russia.

Soon, Fifairá will provide a platform so that all teams that will assign athletes to their respective teams can request these values. It is estimated that the entity must disburse more than US$ 188,921,630, which means approximately R$ 1 billion at the current price.

It is worth remembering that Palmeiras can still double the jackpot they will possibly receive through Weverton. Piquerez, constantly called up by Uruguay, also has a chance of being called up to the World Cup in Qatar, making the Palmeiras coffers even fuller and easing the club’s cash flow.