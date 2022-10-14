Palmeiras lineup: Abel commands tactical training and will have change in attack | palm trees

Palmeiras worked this Friday morning, at the Football Academy, on the penultimate day of preparation for the classic against São Paulo. The Choque-Rei will be played next Sunday, at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Without Rony, suspended because of the third yellow card, Verdão kept the main doubt in the lineup for the weekend. Merentiel, López, Rafael Navarro and Endrick are the options for the vacancy if Abel decides to keep the formation with a reference striker.

Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras

This Friday, the Palmeiras technical commission led technical and tactical activities at the Football Academy. Even without Raphael Veiga and Jailson, who are still recovering from surgeries, the squad may again have Atuesta among the related – he served automatic suspension against Atlético-GO.

Felipe Zito talks about the importance of the classic against São Paulo for Palmeiras

If he decides to keep the base of the last rounds, Abel can climb Verdão with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Merentiel.

Palmeiras leads the Brazilian Championship with 67 points. With seven rounds remaining for the end of the competition, the alviverde team has a ten point advantage over the vice-leader International.

Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras coach — Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras