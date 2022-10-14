Palmeiras seeks negotiation for the purchase of Piquerez and is unaware of FIFA’s notification

O palm trees has not yet settled the payment for the transfer of full-back Joaquín Piquerez. Three Uruguayan clubs involved in the agreement intend to file a lawsuit with FIFA against the São Paulo team due to the delay in payment. According to the THROW!Alviverde has been negotiating with all parties involved and has not yet received any official notification.

Peñarol, River Plate and Defensor Sporting have a stake in the player’s economic rights, hired in July 2021 to remain until 2025. To complete the negotiation, Verdão agreed to make the payment in monthly installments.

One of them, of greater value, is delayed due to the club’s cash flow regularization process. Verdão, in turn, intends to balance it at the beginning of the following year.

In contact with the L!, Palmeiras stated that it has negotiated this payment with all the parties involved and that, moreover, it has not received any notification from FIFA. If received, the club will have a stipulated period to settle the delay.

It is worth remembering that Alviverde owns 80% of Piquerez’s economic rights. The balance released at the end of last season revealed that the club ended the year with the obligation to pay approximately R$ 21 million for the Uruguayan’s transfer.